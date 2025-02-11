Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Demolition in Kushinagar
A delegation from the Samajwadi Party inspected a demolished mosque in Kushinagar, alleging illegal action by authorities. They claim the mosque stood on legally registered land, countering official statements. The delegation will report their findings to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, seeking accountability and reconstructive permissions.
11-02-2025
- Country:
- India
A dispute has arisen in Kushinagar following the demolition of a section of the Madni Masjid by local authorities, who claim it was illegally built.
An 18-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party, led by Lal Bihari Yadav, inspected the site and argued that the land was legally registered, contradicting official statements.
The delegation plans to report their findings to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, highlighting alleged violations of court orders and calling for reconstruction permissions and accountability from the involved officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
