Tragic Blast: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor IED Explosion
Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an IED explosion near the Line of Control in Akhnoor. This marked the third cross-border incident in Jammu in four days. The Army is conducting search operations in the area while saluting the fallen soldiers' sacrifice.
In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed while another was injured after suspected terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED).
This marks the third terrorist action across the border in Jammu's Akhnoor sector within four days, raising concerns over escalating hostility in the region. The incident occurred during a routine patrol near a forward base in Bhattal, highlighting the persistent threat soldiers face along the LoC.
The Army has confirmed the casualties and is conducting search operations to ensure the area is secured. Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps paid tribute to the heroic sacrifice of the fallen soldiers, emphasizing the significance of their bravery in protecting the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
