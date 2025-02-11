Tragic Blast: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor IED Explosion

In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed while another was injured after suspected terrorists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED).

This marks the third terrorist action across the border in Jammu's Akhnoor sector within four days, raising concerns over escalating hostility in the region. The incident occurred during a routine patrol near a forward base in Bhattal, highlighting the persistent threat soldiers face along the LoC.

The Army has confirmed the casualties and is conducting search operations to ensure the area is secured. Meanwhile, the White Knight Corps paid tribute to the heroic sacrifice of the fallen soldiers, emphasizing the significance of their bravery in protecting the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)