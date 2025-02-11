Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Mourns Road Accident Victims

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of seven individuals from Telangana, returning from Maha Kumbh. Telangana and Union officials are coordinating aid for victims' families and ensuring medical treatment for the injured. The accident involved a truck and a mini-bus near Jabalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Mourns Road Accident Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh has plunged Telangana into mourning as seven of its residents lost their lives while returning from Maha Kumbh. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief and emphasized swift assistance for victims' families. He instructed officials to ensure the injured receive optimal medical care.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, confirmed his communication with Madhya Pradesh officials, urging comprehensive support for the bereaved families and medical attention for the injured. He engaged with local administrative figures in Telangana to bolster aid efforts.

Details emerged that the collision occurred around 8:30 am near Sihora town in Jabalpur. A truck carrying cement hit a mini-bus resulting in the fatalities. Two injured passengers have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College. State and Union ministers continue to coordinate relief actions and ensure expedited procedural formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025