Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Mourns Road Accident Victims

The tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh has plunged Telangana into mourning as seven of its residents lost their lives while returning from Maha Kumbh. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief and emphasized swift assistance for victims' families. He instructed officials to ensure the injured receive optimal medical care.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, confirmed his communication with Madhya Pradesh officials, urging comprehensive support for the bereaved families and medical attention for the injured. He engaged with local administrative figures in Telangana to bolster aid efforts.

Details emerged that the collision occurred around 8:30 am near Sihora town in Jabalpur. A truck carrying cement hit a mini-bus resulting in the fatalities. Two injured passengers have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College. State and Union ministers continue to coordinate relief actions and ensure expedited procedural formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)