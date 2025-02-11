Puntland Forces Repel ISIS Assault with UAE Support

In a series of overnight attacks, Islamic State militants targeted military bases in Puntland, Somalia, using suicide vehicles and motorbikes. However, government forces successfully repelled the assault, bolstered by airstrikes from the UAE, leading to the deaths of 70 militants, confirmed a military official on Tuesday.

Puntland has been engaged in a significant offensive against both Islamic State and al Shabaab since December. The campaign has led to the death of numerous foreign fighters, the capture of IS bases, and even the surrender of a senior commander, according to military spokesperson Mohamud Fadhigo.

Support from the UAE and other Gulf nations in training Somalia's armed forces has been pivotal. Despite their victory, Puntland forces also faced casualties. The Islamic State faction in Somalia, though significant, remains smaller than al Shabaab, which controls much of southern and central Somalia.

