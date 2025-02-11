Left Menu

Puntland Forces Repel ISIS Assault with UAE Support

Islamic State launched attacks on military bases in Puntland, Somalia, but was repelled by government forces with UAE airstrike support, killing 70 militants. Puntland has been targeting both IS and al Shabaab, claiming success in capturing bases and forcing commanders to surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of overnight attacks, Islamic State militants targeted military bases in Puntland, Somalia, using suicide vehicles and motorbikes. However, government forces successfully repelled the assault, bolstered by airstrikes from the UAE, leading to the deaths of 70 militants, confirmed a military official on Tuesday.

Puntland has been engaged in a significant offensive against both Islamic State and al Shabaab since December. The campaign has led to the death of numerous foreign fighters, the capture of IS bases, and even the surrender of a senior commander, according to military spokesperson Mohamud Fadhigo.

Support from the UAE and other Gulf nations in training Somalia's armed forces has been pivotal. Despite their victory, Puntland forces also faced casualties. The Islamic State faction in Somalia, though significant, remains smaller than al Shabaab, which controls much of southern and central Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

