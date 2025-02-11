IAF Hosts Innovation-Centric Seminar at Aero India 2025 to Propel Indigenous Defence Technologies

In a strategic move to bolster indigenous defence capabilities and harness cutting-edge technologies, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organized a high-profile seminar themed 'Navachar Utkrishtam Bhavisyam' (Innovation is the Path to a Better Future) at Aero India 2025. The event, held in Bengaluru, aimed at fostering collaboration among defence forces, industry leaders, and research & development agencies, laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem of innovation. Keynote Address by Raksha Rajya Mantri

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, addressing the seminar alongside the Chief of the Air Staff, underscored the significance of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) as a transformative vision rather than just a policy directive. “The defence sector is a cornerstone of this vision, where fostering indigenous innovation and reducing reliance on foreign technologies are paramount,” Shri Seth emphasized. He lauded the Indian Air Force’s pivotal role in supporting indigenous defence development and manufacturing.

Highlighting Achievements and Future Roadmap

Shri Sanjay Seth detailed the strides made by the IAF in recent years, spotlighting the successful launch of 78 projects under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme, 48 projects under the MAKE initiative, and 37 projects within the Technology Development Fund (TDF) framework. These initiatives are in various stages of development and are instrumental in ensuring the Armed Forces maintain an operational edge while securing long-term maintenance support.

Empowering MSMEs and Startups

The Raksha Rajya Mantri called upon all stakeholders to collaborate in equipping the Armed Forces to tackle evolving security challenges. He emphasized that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups are the backbone of India’s innovation landscape. “Their agility and creativity are critical for driving unprecedented change in the defence sector,” he remarked, encouraging these enterprises to leverage their capabilities and take bold strides in defence production. Their contributions are vital to building a secure, self-reliant India.

Launches and Announcements

During the seminar, Shri Sanjay Seth unveiled the 'IAF Compendium of Challenges & Opportunities for Indian Industry,' a comprehensive document authored by the Air Force that outlines key challenges within the defence sector and highlights opportunities for growth and innovation in the aerospace domain.

In a significant step towards digital transformation, the Raksha Rajya Mantri also launched the VAYU VITT digital portal, designed to streamline supply orders, certifications, and payments between the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This portal is expected to enhance digitization, improve operational efficiency, and foster greater transparency in defence procurement processes.

Furthermore, Shri Seth announced the winners of the Mehar Baba-II competition, which focuses on autonomous drone technology, and simultaneously launched the Mehar Baba-III challenge, aimed at encouraging innovative solutions in emerging defence technologies.

Panel Discussion on Future Technologies

A notable highlight of the seminar was the panel discussion titled 'Manned-Unmanned Teaming: From Concept to Targeting.' The session featured eminent experts from the aerospace sector, including scientists, industrialists, certification authorities, and end-users. The discussion emphasized the critical role of Indian industry in developing indigenous solutions for futuristic technologies to meet the dynamic defence and security needs of the nation.

Conclusion

The seminar at Aero India 2025 exemplified the Indian Air Force’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, promoting self-reliance, and ensuring the nation’s defence forces are equipped with the most advanced, homegrown technologies. With continued collaboration between the government, industry, and research institutions, India is poised to become a global leader in defence innovation.