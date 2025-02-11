Left Menu

Vice President's Special Address to Bengal Assembly in Consideration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed his wish to address the West Bengal Assembly, despite there being no provision for such a speech during the budget session. A special session might be convened. Earlier conflicts with the state's government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:25 IST
Vice President's Special Address to Bengal Assembly in Consideration
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, known for his past confrontations with the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal, has conveyed his desire to address the state assembly, a reliable source confirmed on Tuesday.

Although the current budget session rules out such an address by a vice president, the assembly secretariat is considering the option of organizing a special session once the budget session wraps up, the source revealed.

Dhankhar communicated his wish to the Speaker of the Bengal Assembly through an emissary in Delhi, who visited the legislative house prior to the session's commencement on February 10. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been made aware of this development, with the source adding, "Her respect for the vice president's role is immense." The emissary assured that any speech from Dhankhar would maintain the decorum befitting his office and avoid criticism of the state government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025