Vice President's Special Address to Bengal Assembly in Consideration

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, known for his past confrontations with the Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal, has conveyed his desire to address the state assembly, a reliable source confirmed on Tuesday.

Although the current budget session rules out such an address by a vice president, the assembly secretariat is considering the option of organizing a special session once the budget session wraps up, the source revealed.

Dhankhar communicated his wish to the Speaker of the Bengal Assembly through an emissary in Delhi, who visited the legislative house prior to the session's commencement on February 10. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been made aware of this development, with the source adding, "Her respect for the vice president's role is immense." The emissary assured that any speech from Dhankhar would maintain the decorum befitting his office and avoid criticism of the state government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)