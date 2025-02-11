Left Menu

Modi Government's Zero Terror Strategy for a Peaceful Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, reaffirms commitment to a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. In a high-level security meeting, he directed strict anti-terror measures, emphasized technology use, and urged synergy among agencies. Key priorities include dismantling the terror ecosystem and countering negative narratives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's dedication to eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, as he chaired a high-level security meeting to assess the situation in the region.

Shah directed the BSF to maintain zero infiltration and stressed the need for increased technological adoption for surveillance. He also instructed the CRPF to collaborate closely with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure secure area domination, particularly in the Jammu region.

Key priorities outlined by Shah include dismantling the terror ecosystem, monitoring terror financing, and countering anti-national propaganda. Security agencies were urged to enhance intelligence and work synergistically towards eliminating terrorism in the Union Territory.

