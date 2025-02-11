Left Menu

Petrol Attack in Aluva: Man Arrested

A 53-year-old man named Ali was arrested for attempting to kill a woman by pouring petrol on her in Aluva. The incident happened near UC College. The woman sought refuge in a nearby house, and police apprehended the suspect later at Aluva Manappuram. Personal issues are believed to be the motive.

Authorities have detained a 53-year-old man, reportedly named Ali, in connection with a shocking attack in Aluva. The incident, which has sent tremors through the community, involved the suspect allegedly attempting to set a woman on fire by dousing her with petrol.

According to police, the dramatic encounter unfolded near UC College when the accused trailed the victim on his two-wheeler, confronted her, and then poured the flammable liquid on her. In a state of panic, the woman managed to escape to a nearby residence, screaming for assistance, officials reported.

After the perpetrator fled the scene, law enforcement successfully captured him at Aluva Manappuram. The police suspect the attack origins lie in personal disputes. Ali is noted to operate the Akshaya Centre in Muppathadam.

