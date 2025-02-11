Houthis Poised to Attack: Threats to Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have a significant hold over western Yemen including the capital, have declared their readiness to attack Israel. This statement comes as a warning against any renewed Israeli military action in Gaza, as outlined by the group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on Tuesday.

In prior actions, the Houthis have targeted Israeli and other international vessels in the Red Sea, citing these as solidarity measures with Palestinians in Gaza amidst ongoing conflicts with Hamas. Abdulmalik al-Houthi expressed a grave preparedness to escalate attacks against Israel should hostilities in Gaza recommence, as conveyed in a televised address.

The ceasefire in Gaza remains precarious following Hamas's announcement on ceasing the release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating the truce. Consequently, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has ordered a heightened military alert in Gaza and enhanced domestic defenses.

