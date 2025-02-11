Tragic Loss: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor Sector IED Blast

In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives following a suspected terrorist-installed improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Army officials confirmed the fatalities and reported that another soldier was injured in the incident. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the injured succumbed to their wounds, while the third soldier remains in stable condition.

This attack highlights a series of cross-border terrorist activities in the Jammu region, as this marks the third such incident within four days. The Army's White Knight Corps initiated search operations in the area while also honoring the supreme sacrifice of their fallen soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)