Tragic Loss: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor Sector IED Blast
Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an IED blast near the LoC in Akhnoor. This incident marks the third terrorist action in Jammu in four days. The Army confirmed the fatalities and stated that search operations in the area are underway.
In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives following a suspected terrorist-installed improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on Tuesday afternoon.
Army officials confirmed the fatalities and reported that another soldier was injured in the incident. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the injured succumbed to their wounds, while the third soldier remains in stable condition.
This attack highlights a series of cross-border terrorist activities in the Jammu region, as this marks the third such incident within four days. The Army's White Knight Corps initiated search operations in the area while also honoring the supreme sacrifice of their fallen soldiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
