Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor Sector IED Blast

Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an IED blast near the LoC in Akhnoor. This incident marks the third terrorist action in Jammu in four days. The Army confirmed the fatalities and stated that search operations in the area are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Loss: Two Soldiers Killed in Akhnoor Sector IED Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives following a suspected terrorist-installed improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Army officials confirmed the fatalities and reported that another soldier was injured in the incident. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the injured succumbed to their wounds, while the third soldier remains in stable condition.

This attack highlights a series of cross-border terrorist activities in the Jammu region, as this marks the third such incident within four days. The Army's White Knight Corps initiated search operations in the area while also honoring the supreme sacrifice of their fallen soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025