Massive CSR Scam Shakes Kerala
A fake CSR fund scam in Kerala, where fraudsters promised electronics at half price, has led to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate following a police probe. The scam defrauded about Rs 37 crore, with Anandu Krishnan arrested for his alleged involvement.
Kochi
India
The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into a shocking CSR fund scam in Kerala, where fraudsters fooled people by offering false discounts on electronic items.
The Kochi office of the ED initiated the investigation, responding to police findings that uncovered the scam, valued at around Rs 37 crore.
Anandu Krishnan has been arrested in connection with the case, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent scheme.
