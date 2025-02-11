Massive CSR Scam Shakes Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into a shocking CSR fund scam in Kerala, where fraudsters fooled people by offering false discounts on electronic items.

The Kochi office of the ED initiated the investigation, responding to police findings that uncovered the scam, valued at around Rs 37 crore.

Anandu Krishnan has been arrested in connection with the case, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent scheme.

