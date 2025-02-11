Left Menu

Massive CSR Scam Shakes Kerala

A fake CSR fund scam in Kerala, where fraudsters promised electronics at half price, has led to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate following a police probe. The scam defrauded about Rs 37 crore, with Anandu Krishnan arrested for his alleged involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:39 IST
Massive CSR Scam Shakes Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into a shocking CSR fund scam in Kerala, where fraudsters fooled people by offering false discounts on electronic items.

The Kochi office of the ED initiated the investigation, responding to police findings that uncovered the scam, valued at around Rs 37 crore.

Anandu Krishnan has been arrested in connection with the case, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the full extent of the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025