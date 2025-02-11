Left Menu

Unity in Generosity: MCD's Support for Injured Sanitation Worker

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched a voluntary contribution drive to support sanitation worker Shish Pal, who lost his legs in a workplace accident. MCD encourages employees to contribute part of their salary to aid the injured worker's family and promised further compensatory support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a voluntary contribution initiative to aid sanitation worker Shish Pal, who tragically lost his legs in a workplace accident at Tughlakabad.

On February 4, the unfortunate incident occurred, profoundly impacting Pal's life and family. In response, the MCD is reaching out to its employees, requesting salary deductions for February as contributions.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar has urged employees to contribute thoughtfully, highlighting sanitation workers as 'the backbone of the city's cleanliness and well-being.' There are structured contribution guidelines based on employment levels within the MCD, and exceptions are allowed upon request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

