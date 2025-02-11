Left Menu

Heroic Jawan's Sacrifice in Gadchiroli Naxal Encounter

Mahesh Nagulwar, a 39-year-old C-60 commando, succumbed to his injuries following a firefight with Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The police operation, involving C-60 and CRPF units, led to the busting of a Naxal camp. Nagulwar's last rites will take place in his native village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:00 IST
A C-60 jawan lost his life after an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, according to police officials.

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Nagulwar, was from Gadchiroli and part of a special operations squad. Operations initiated on Monday by multiple C-60 and CRPF units aimed to dismantle a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

The joint team's efforts resulted in substantial seizures after a prolonged gunfight on Tuesday. Nagulwar sustained critical injuries and was airlifted for treatment but succumbed later. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in his native village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

