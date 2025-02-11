Heroic Jawan's Sacrifice in Gadchiroli Naxal Encounter
Mahesh Nagulwar, a 39-year-old C-60 commando, succumbed to his injuries following a firefight with Naxalites in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The police operation, involving C-60 and CRPF units, led to the busting of a Naxal camp. Nagulwar's last rites will take place in his native village.
- Country:
- India
A C-60 jawan lost his life after an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, according to police officials.
The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Nagulwar, was from Gadchiroli and part of a special operations squad. Operations initiated on Monday by multiple C-60 and CRPF units aimed to dismantle a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.
The joint team's efforts resulted in substantial seizures after a prolonged gunfight on Tuesday. Nagulwar sustained critical injuries and was airlifted for treatment but succumbed later. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in his native village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gadchiroli
- Naxalites
- Mahesh Nagulwar
- C-60
- firefight
- Maharashtra
- Naxal camp
- CRPF
- commando
- operation
ALSO READ
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claiming Lives in Maharashtra: A Detailed Report
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Faces Calls to Resign
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Alert: Rising Cases and Safety Measures in Maharashtra
Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Spark Health Concerns in Maharashtra