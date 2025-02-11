Heroic Jawan's Sacrifice in Gadchiroli Naxal Encounter

A C-60 jawan lost his life after an exchange of fire with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, according to police officials.

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old Mahesh Nagulwar, was from Gadchiroli and part of a special operations squad. Operations initiated on Monday by multiple C-60 and CRPF units aimed to dismantle a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages.

The joint team's efforts resulted in substantial seizures after a prolonged gunfight on Tuesday. Nagulwar sustained critical injuries and was airlifted for treatment but succumbed later. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in his native village.

(With inputs from agencies.)