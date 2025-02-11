Greenpeace Fights Back Against Energy Transfer: A Legal Battle Begins

Greenpeace International announced on Tuesday that it has initiated legal proceedings against Energy Transfer, a U.S. pipeline company, in a Dutch court. This lawsuit serves as the inaugural test of a recent European law designed to curb legal actions that aim to silence advocacy groups.

According to Greenpeace, the case highlights the increasing tension between environmental watchdogs and fossil fuel corporations. The group claims that Energy Transfer's legal strategies are meant to intimidate and suppress their advocacy efforts.

Energy Transfer, on the other hand, has its own ongoing lawsuit against Greenpeace, further escalating the legal battle between the two entities. Both lawsuits underscore the broader conflict over freedom of expression in environmental activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)