Left Menu

Bar Council of India Dismisses Strike Rumors

The Bar Council of India (BCI) firmly denies rumors of a lawyers' strike on Wednesday, labeling them fake and malicious. The BCI intends to file a FIR against the responsible parties and warns lawyers spreading such misinformation of disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:16 IST
Bar Council of India Dismisses Strike Rumors
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday categorically refuted rumors about a supposed strike by advocates scheduled for Wednesday. In a forceful statement, the leading bar authority condemned the claims as 'completely false and fabricated,' accusing malicious actors of attempting to deceive lawyers and damage the standing of BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.

Clarifying the situation, the BCI emphasized that no call for a demonstration or strike has been made for February 12, 2025, or any other date. The statement criticized the dissemination of 'false information,' arguing it seeks to undermine the legal system and compromise the institution of advocacy.

The BCI reaffirmed its commitment to taking legal action, announcing plans to file a FIR against those spreading the deceptive strike-related rumors. Additionally, the BCI warned that any lawyer proven to have shared such fake news would face severe disciplinary consequences for misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025