Bar Council of India Dismisses Strike Rumors

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday categorically refuted rumors about a supposed strike by advocates scheduled for Wednesday. In a forceful statement, the leading bar authority condemned the claims as 'completely false and fabricated,' accusing malicious actors of attempting to deceive lawyers and damage the standing of BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.

Clarifying the situation, the BCI emphasized that no call for a demonstration or strike has been made for February 12, 2025, or any other date. The statement criticized the dissemination of 'false information,' arguing it seeks to undermine the legal system and compromise the institution of advocacy.

The BCI reaffirmed its commitment to taking legal action, announcing plans to file a FIR against those spreading the deceptive strike-related rumors. Additionally, the BCI warned that any lawyer proven to have shared such fake news would face severe disciplinary consequences for misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)