U.S. Representative Nancy Mace's Explosive Allegations Expose Predatory Crimes
U.S. Representative Nancy Mace accused her former fiancé and others of drugging and raping women, including herself, and filming without consent. Mace delivered a detailed speech in the House, naming the alleged perpetrators. Investigations are ongoing, with some denying the accusations. Mace claimed evidence was given to authorities.
In a startling address to the House, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace accused her former fiancé and three other men of heinous crimes, including drugging, raping, and filming women without consent. The South Carolina Republican described the alleged abuse vividly, branding the accused men as 'predators.'
Mace directed her words to the accused, notably including former fiancé Patrick Bryant, implicating him in drugging and assaulting her in 2022 and November 2023. Bryant, a software entrepreneur, has denied the allegations, stating intentions to clear his name through cooperation with legal processes.
Representative Mace revealed she's provided substantial evidence to South Carolina law enforcement, including over 10,000 videos and images from Bryant's cellphone. With investigations underway, state authorities are examining the claims. Meanwhile, Attorney General Alan Wilson refuted Mace's assertions about his office's inaction as 'categorically false.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
