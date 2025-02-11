Smuggled Silver Scandal: Indore's Court Verdict

Over three decades after 3,000 kilograms of silver was illicitly brought into the country, an Indore district court, on Tuesday, delivered a verdict convicting nine individuals. The court sentenced each to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special Judicial Magistrate Jai Kumar Jain imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each convict under the Customs Act of 1962. Furthermore, the court ordered the confiscation of the silver consignment through the Reserve Bank.

The smuggling incident, which occurred on February 27, 1992, involved over 3,041.50 kg of foreign silver seized from an industrial area in Indore. Special Public Prosecutor Chandan Airan presented six witnesses during the trial, leading to the conviction of Om Prakash Neema, Nitin Kumar Soni, Amrik Singh, Shashipal Mishra, Aman Soni, Madhusudan Mishra, Suresh, Dinesh Katlana, and Amarlal.

(With inputs from agencies.)