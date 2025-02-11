Left Menu

Smuggled Silver Scandal: Indore's Court Verdict

After more than 30 years, nine individuals were convicted by the Indore district court for smuggling 3,000 kg of silver in 1992. They received two-year sentences and fines under the Customs Act. The smuggled silver will be confiscated through the Reserve Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over three decades after 3,000 kilograms of silver was illicitly brought into the country, an Indore district court, on Tuesday, delivered a verdict convicting nine individuals. The court sentenced each to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special Judicial Magistrate Jai Kumar Jain imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each convict under the Customs Act of 1962. Furthermore, the court ordered the confiscation of the silver consignment through the Reserve Bank.

The smuggling incident, which occurred on February 27, 1992, involved over 3,041.50 kg of foreign silver seized from an industrial area in Indore. Special Public Prosecutor Chandan Airan presented six witnesses during the trial, leading to the conviction of Om Prakash Neema, Nitin Kumar Soni, Amrik Singh, Shashipal Mishra, Aman Soni, Madhusudan Mishra, Suresh, Dinesh Katlana, and Amarlal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

