Netanyahu Threatens Ceasefire Collapse Over Hostage Releases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning about potentially withdrawing from the Gaza Strip ceasefire. The ceasefire, which has seen multiple hostages exchanged between Israel and Hamas, is at risk of collapse if Hamas does not comply with the scheduled release of hostages this Saturday.

Hamas alleges that Israel has breached the ceasefire's terms, citing insufficient aid reaching Gaza. Despite these claims, Netanyahu has ordered increased troop presence in the region, preparing for any eventuality. US President Donald Trump has echoed calls to terminate the ceasefire if all hostages are not released imminently.

Negotiations continue as Palestinians express discontent over Trump's proposal concerning refugees. The existing ceasefire could disintegrate by March unless both parties agree on terms, with Israel potentially facing complex conditions on the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)