Left Menu

Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Amid Scandal: A Shift in Peru's Bishops' Conference

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Peruvian Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos following criticisms of his inaction against abuses by a disbanded Catholic movement. Cabrejos, who led Peru's Bishops Conference, faced allegations of ignoring misconduct by the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae. Jesuit Bishop Gilberto Vizcarra will replace him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:10 IST
Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Amid Scandal: A Shift in Peru's Bishops' Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, a prominent figure within Peru's Catholic community, amid allegations of his failure to address abuses committed by the disbanded Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) movement.

The Peruvian Bishops Conference announced that Cabrejos, who served as its president until earlier this year, will be succeeded by Jesuit Bishop Gilberto Vizcarra. While no official reason was provided for the pope's decision, it follows intense scrutiny over Cabrejos' handling of abuses within SCV, which was dissolved by Pope Francis in January.

SCV faced serious allegations, including the sexual abuse of recruits and other misconduct. Investigations unearthed severe abuses within SCV, culminating in the expulsion of its founder and key members. Cabrejos has defended his tenure, asserting that efforts to alert the Vatican had been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025