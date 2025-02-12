Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Amid Scandal: A Shift in Peru's Bishops' Conference

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, a prominent figure within Peru's Catholic community, amid allegations of his failure to address abuses committed by the disbanded Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) movement.

The Peruvian Bishops Conference announced that Cabrejos, who served as its president until earlier this year, will be succeeded by Jesuit Bishop Gilberto Vizcarra. While no official reason was provided for the pope's decision, it follows intense scrutiny over Cabrejos' handling of abuses within SCV, which was dissolved by Pope Francis in January.

SCV faced serious allegations, including the sexual abuse of recruits and other misconduct. Investigations unearthed severe abuses within SCV, culminating in the expulsion of its founder and key members. Cabrejos has defended his tenure, asserting that efforts to alert the Vatican had been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)