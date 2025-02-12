Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Amid Scandal: A Shift in Peru's Bishops' Conference
Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Peruvian Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos following criticisms of his inaction against abuses by a disbanded Catholic movement. Cabrejos, who led Peru's Bishops Conference, faced allegations of ignoring misconduct by the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae. Jesuit Bishop Gilberto Vizcarra will replace him.
- Country:
- Peru
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, a prominent figure within Peru's Catholic community, amid allegations of his failure to address abuses committed by the disbanded Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) movement.
The Peruvian Bishops Conference announced that Cabrejos, who served as its president until earlier this year, will be succeeded by Jesuit Bishop Gilberto Vizcarra. While no official reason was provided for the pope's decision, it follows intense scrutiny over Cabrejos' handling of abuses within SCV, which was dissolved by Pope Francis in January.
SCV faced serious allegations, including the sexual abuse of recruits and other misconduct. Investigations unearthed severe abuses within SCV, culminating in the expulsion of its founder and key members. Cabrejos has defended his tenure, asserting that efforts to alert the Vatican had been made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister's Resignation Amidst Serbian Protests
Political Turmoil in Serbia: High-Profile Resignation Amidst Protests
Amritsar Incident Sparks Political Tensions: Athawale Calls for Punjab CM's Resignation
Serbian Unrest: Prime Minister Resignation Amid Rails and Anti-Corruption Uproar
Corruption Concerns Lead to Serbian Prime Minister's Resignation