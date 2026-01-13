Senator Mark Kelly Sues Defense Secretary Over Free Speech Violation

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is taking legal action against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming the Pentagon's attempt to demote him from his retired Navy captain rank violates his First Amendment rights. Kelly's lawsuit argues this move is a retaliation for his encouragement to troops to reject unlawful orders, a stance that has garnered criticism from military leadership.

The legal proceedings, initiated in federal court in Washington, seek to block Hegseth's review and declare it unlawful. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday with U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to address Kelly's plea for a temporary restraining order. While the Pentagon acknowledged awareness of the lawsuit, it refrained from commenting on the ongoing litigation.

The controversy stems from a video in which Kelly emphasized the duty of service members to refuse illegal orders, at a time when Trump's administration faced Democratic criticism over the use of the National Guard in cities and actions against suspected drug smuggling. Hegseth responded with a censure letter condemning Kelly's public criticisms of military leadership, highlighting tensions within the Pentagon amid a significant reshuffling of military roles during Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)