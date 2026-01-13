Left Menu

Amgen Set to Reveal Promising Results of Experimental Obesity Drug MariTide

Amgen's experimental obesity drug MariTide shows promise in helping maintain weight loss, ahead of results from a mid-stage trial. The latest findings, to be announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, suggest that MariTide may outperform existing treatments in terms of dosage frequency and weight maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 05:17 IST
Amgen is poised to unveil promising results for its experimental obesity drug, MariTide, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The findings, stemming from a mid-stage trial, are expected to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in maintaining weight loss in patients.

The company's research head, Jay Bradner, highlighted Amgen's leadership in developing less frequent dosing options. The drug, administered as a monthly injection, has shown significant weight loss in a 52-week Phase 2 study, despite some patients experiencing gastrointestinal side effects.

As Amgen continues Phase 3 trials, analysts like BMO Capital Markets' Evan Seigerman emphasize the potential impact of MariTide's maintenance therapy, which differs from competitors by combining GLP-1 receptor activation and GIP receptor blocking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

