Amgen Set to Reveal Promising Results of Experimental Obesity Drug MariTide

Amgen is poised to unveil promising results for its experimental obesity drug, MariTide, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The findings, stemming from a mid-stage trial, are expected to demonstrate the drug's efficacy in maintaining weight loss in patients.

The company's research head, Jay Bradner, highlighted Amgen's leadership in developing less frequent dosing options. The drug, administered as a monthly injection, has shown significant weight loss in a 52-week Phase 2 study, despite some patients experiencing gastrointestinal side effects.

As Amgen continues Phase 3 trials, analysts like BMO Capital Markets' Evan Seigerman emphasize the potential impact of MariTide's maintenance therapy, which differs from competitors by combining GLP-1 receptor activation and GIP receptor blocking.

