U.S. Judge Clears Way for Extradition of Turkish Novelist and Son

A U.S. judge has ruled that Turkish author Eylem Tok and her son can be extradited to Turkey for charges related to a fatal car crash. The judge dismissed arguments that their offenses were not extraditable, allowing the U.S. State Department to consider their extradition, despite potential further litigation.

Updated: 12-02-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:23 IST
A U.S. judge has declared that Turkish novelist Eylem Tok and her son, Timur Cihantimur, are eligible for extradition to Turkey. The decision comes amid charges tied to a fatal car accident in Istanbul that resulted in one death and injuries to four others.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell, stationed in Boston, dismissed claims from the defense that the charges were not extraditable under the U.S.-Turkey treaty. The legal process now enables the U.S. State Department to deliberate on their extradition, although more court proceedings could prolong the case.

The case originated after the teenager allegedly fled a deadly crash on March 1, assisted by his mother in escaping to the U.S. Defense arguments centered on differing interpretations of 'charged' offenses within the extradition framework, which the judge refuted.

