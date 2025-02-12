Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and UAE Discuss Future Cooperation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to enhance cooperation, focusing on AI and frontier technologies. They also reviewed the Gaza ceasefire and the UAE's humanitarian aid contributions. The talks signify a commitment to mutual investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 03:03 IST
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in strategic discussions with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson.

The dialogue centered on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realms of artificial intelligence and frontier technologies, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce. Rubio emphasized the potential for increased investments in these sectors.

Additionally, the conversation covered the Gaza ceasefire agreement, with Rubio expressing gratitude for the UAE's humanitarian aid to the territory afflicted by conflict. This meeting underscores a shared commitment between the U.S. and UAE to foster collaborative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

