Uganda: MPs Raise Alarm Over Irregularities in National Voters Register Update for 2026 Elections

Legislators have raised serious concerns over irregularities and alleged misconduct during the ongoing general update of the National Voters Register ahead of the 2026 general elections in Uganda. The exercise, conducted under Article 61(1)(e) of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 176), started on Monday, January 20, 2025, and was initially set to end on February 10, 2025. Following appeals from stakeholders, the Electoral Commission (EC) extended the deadline to Monday, February 17, 2025.

The update aims to register Ugandan citizens aged 18 and above who are not yet voters, facilitate location transfers for registered voters, verify voter particulars, and enable students previously registered by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to update their records if they have reached voting age.

During a heated plenary session on Thursday, February 13, 2025, chaired by Speaker Anita Among, MPs cited multiple issues, including intimidation, extortion, partisan conduct by local officials and security personnel, and insufficient technical resources.

Allegations of Extortion and Partisan Behavior:

Hon. Henry Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula County South) criticized the deployment of only one EC staff per sub-county, causing scheduling chaos and lost opportunities for residents to register.

Hon. Hanifa Nabukeera (Mukono District) reported that EC officers were arriving late and leaving early, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., denying many people access to the registration process.

Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti City West) accused a Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO), Oruma Joseph, of demanding bribes and screening voters based on political preferences.

Hon. Allan Mayanja (Nakaseke Central) highlighted cases of EC officials charging citizens fees under the false claim of covering electricity costs for registration kits.

Hon. Asha Kabanda (Butambala District) shared her personal experience of paying bribes and accused local officials of favoring voters aligned with their political interests.

Technical and Operational Shortcomings:

Hon. Nathan Twesigye (Kashari County) condemned the EC for providing only one computer per sub-county, many of which were faulty, and questioned the commission's independence for relying on NIRA's borrowed equipment.

Speaker's Assurance:

Speaker Anita Among promised to address the concerns with EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama and emphasized that criminal actions must be met with consequences. She urged MPs to submit concrete evidence to facilitate investigations and accountability.

The outcome of the extended registration period and actions taken to address these concerns remain critical for ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process in 2026.