High-Profile Surrender: Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Maharashtra

In a significant development, three Naxalites with substantial bounties have surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, according to reports from the local police on Friday.

Vikram alias Sandip Tulavi, Nilabai alias Anusaya Uike, and Vasanti alias Dullo Hidami relinquished their arms in the presence of Gadchiroli police and CRPF officials. The surrendered individuals stand out due to their previous commanding roles and the hefty rewards on their heads.

With 53 Naxalites having surrendered in the region since 2022, the Superintendent of Police Neelotpal assures necessary support for their reintegration into society. This move underscores a crucial step towards peace and the authorities' efforts to encourage more surrenders in the future.

