High-Profile Surrender: Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Maharashtra

Three Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 38 lakh surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Vikram Tulavi, Nilabai Uike, and Vasanti Hidami surrendered to local police and CRPF. Since 2022, 53 Naxalites have surrendered in the region, with assurances of assistance for those joining the mainstream.

High-Profile Surrender: Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Maharashtra
In a significant development, three Naxalites with substantial bounties have surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, according to reports from the local police on Friday.

Vikram alias Sandip Tulavi, Nilabai alias Anusaya Uike, and Vasanti alias Dullo Hidami relinquished their arms in the presence of Gadchiroli police and CRPF officials. The surrendered individuals stand out due to their previous commanding roles and the hefty rewards on their heads.

With 53 Naxalites having surrendered in the region since 2022, the Superintendent of Police Neelotpal assures necessary support for their reintegration into society. This move underscores a crucial step towards peace and the authorities' efforts to encourage more surrenders in the future.

