Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Review Pleas on Telecom AGR Dues

The Supreme Court has denied telecom giants like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea a review of its 2021 decision rejecting rectification of errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Telecom companies argued for corrections in calculations, but the court upheld its previous ruling enforcing the payment terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:53 IST
Supreme Court Denies Review Pleas on Telecom AGR Dues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dealt a blow to telecom leaders, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, by refusing to revisit a 2021 order that dismissed their appeals for corrections in the calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, dismissed their pleas in-chambers.

The companies had challenged the accuracy of the AGR dues' computation, citing arithmetical errors and entry duplications. However, the court found no grounds for a review, standing firm on its previous decision that payments outlined by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are final and indisputable.

In previous rulings, the top court had structured a 10-year payment schedule for telecom providers to settle Rs 93,520 crore in AGR dues, as determined in October 2019. This recent order further cements the obligations of telecom operators to adhere strictly to these terms without room for renegotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025