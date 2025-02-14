Left Menu

Highway Patrol Scandal: VACB's Midnight Operation Unveils Corruption

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted a surprise inspection called 'Midnight Operation,' on highway patrol vehicles, uncovering corruption and negligence. Unaccounted cash was found in patrol vehicles, and an officer was discovered under the influence of alcohol, sparking concerns over law enforcement accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:01 IST
Highway Patrol Scandal: VACB's Midnight Operation Unveils Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) embarked on a surprise inspection dubbed 'Midnight Operation,' targeting highway patrol and control room vehicles across three districts. The bureau uncovered significant irregularities, including unaccounted cash and an officer under the influence of alcohol.

Throughout the operation, which spanned Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, VACB officials scrutinized 25 vehicles. Findings included Rs 2,850 in unexplained cash within a Mannarkad patrol car and Rs 2,000 from a Perumbavoor control room vehicle. Additionally, one officer was caught derelict in duty due to inebriation.

This operation, led by VACB Central Range Superintendent of Police Sasidharan S and supported by 60 officers, highlights failures in patrol protocols, including vehicles parked off-highway. Overall, nine officers, including SIs and ASIs, were implicated, fueling debates on police accountability and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025