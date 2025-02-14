Highway Patrol Scandal: VACB's Midnight Operation Unveils Corruption
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted a surprise inspection called 'Midnight Operation,' on highway patrol vehicles, uncovering corruption and negligence. Unaccounted cash was found in patrol vehicles, and an officer was discovered under the influence of alcohol, sparking concerns over law enforcement accountability.
The state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) embarked on a surprise inspection dubbed 'Midnight Operation,' targeting highway patrol and control room vehicles across three districts. The bureau uncovered significant irregularities, including unaccounted cash and an officer under the influence of alcohol.
Throughout the operation, which spanned Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, VACB officials scrutinized 25 vehicles. Findings included Rs 2,850 in unexplained cash within a Mannarkad patrol car and Rs 2,000 from a Perumbavoor control room vehicle. Additionally, one officer was caught derelict in duty due to inebriation.
This operation, led by VACB Central Range Superintendent of Police Sasidharan S and supported by 60 officers, highlights failures in patrol protocols, including vehicles parked off-highway. Overall, nine officers, including SIs and ASIs, were implicated, fueling debates on police accountability and corruption.
