China Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasizes the importance of involving all stakeholders in peace talks regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He highlights Europe's role in addressing the crisis at the Munich Security Conference, stressing the need to consider the security concerns of all parties involved.
At the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the need for comprehensive peace negotiations to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Wang Yi called for the participation of all involved parties and stakeholders, emphasizing that their security concerns should be duly addressed in the peace process.
He urged Europe to take a significant role in tackling the roots of the crisis, advocating for efforts that contribute to lasting peace.
