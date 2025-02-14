Left Menu

American Citizen Caught Smuggling Cannabis Marmalade in Moscow

A 28-year-old U.S. citizen, identified as K. Byers, was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport for attempting to smuggle cannabis-laced marmalade. Russian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings, and if found guilty, Byers could face up to seven years in jail. The incident was confirmed by Russia's Federal Customs Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:49 IST
American Citizen Caught Smuggling Cannabis Marmalade in Moscow
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Federal Customs Service announced the detention of a 28-year-old American citizen after cannabis-laced marmalade was discovered in his luggage at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Interfax reported on Friday.

Authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against the individual, identified as K. Byers, on charges of smuggling drugs in a significant amount.

If convicted, Byers could face a prison sentence of up to seven years for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025