American Citizen Caught Smuggling Cannabis Marmalade in Moscow

Russia's Federal Customs Service announced the detention of a 28-year-old American citizen after cannabis-laced marmalade was discovered in his luggage at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Interfax reported on Friday.

Authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against the individual, identified as K. Byers, on charges of smuggling drugs in a significant amount.

If convicted, Byers could face a prison sentence of up to seven years for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

