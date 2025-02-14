American Citizen Caught Smuggling Cannabis Marmalade in Moscow
A 28-year-old U.S. citizen, identified as K. Byers, was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport for attempting to smuggle cannabis-laced marmalade. Russian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings, and if found guilty, Byers could face up to seven years in jail. The incident was confirmed by Russia's Federal Customs Service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Federal Customs Service announced the detention of a 28-year-old American citizen after cannabis-laced marmalade was discovered in his luggage at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Interfax reported on Friday.
Authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against the individual, identified as K. Byers, on charges of smuggling drugs in a significant amount.
If convicted, Byers could face a prison sentence of up to seven years for his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thomas Cook Partners with Moscow in Strategic Tourism Expansion
To rectify inverted duty structure, govt to increase basic customs duty on interactive flat panel display to 20pc from 10pc: FM.
New Customs Regulations and Agri-Districts Initiative Unveiled
Govt to reduce Basic Customs Duty to 5 pc from 30pc on fish pasteurii: FM.
India Slashes Customs Duty on Life-Saving Drugs