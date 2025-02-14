Swift Police Action: Arrests Made in Muradnagar Gang Robbery

In a dramatic police encounter in Muradnagar, five members of a robbery gang were apprehended on Friday, though one member successfully fled, according to an official report.

Four of the captured suspects sustained leg injuries during the altercation and have been hospitalized, an officer disclosed. The injured individuals were identified as Sharukh, Abhishek Jatav, Nadeem, and Shivansh, all aged 25.

Following the arrests, the suspects admitted to robbing a ghee and oil trader and mistakenly thought they stole a large sum. A police search is ongoing for the escapee.

