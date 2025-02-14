Swift Police Action: Arrests Made in Muradnagar Gang Robbery
Five robbery gang members were arrested after a police encounter in Muradnagar. Four suspects were injured and admitted to the hospital, while one suspect escaped. The gang confessed to robbing a trader and mistakenly believed they had a large sum of money. Police search for the sixth suspect is underway.
In a dramatic police encounter in Muradnagar, five members of a robbery gang were apprehended on Friday, though one member successfully fled, according to an official report.
Four of the captured suspects sustained leg injuries during the altercation and have been hospitalized, an officer disclosed. The injured individuals were identified as Sharukh, Abhishek Jatav, Nadeem, and Shivansh, all aged 25.
Following the arrests, the suspects admitted to robbing a ghee and oil trader and mistakenly thought they stole a large sum. A police search is ongoing for the escapee.
