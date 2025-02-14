Left Menu

Swift Police Action: Arrests Made in Muradnagar Gang Robbery

Five robbery gang members were arrested after a police encounter in Muradnagar. Four suspects were injured and admitted to the hospital, while one suspect escaped. The gang confessed to robbing a trader and mistakenly believed they had a large sum of money. Police search for the sixth suspect is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:54 IST
Swift Police Action: Arrests Made in Muradnagar Gang Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic police encounter in Muradnagar, five members of a robbery gang were apprehended on Friday, though one member successfully fled, according to an official report.

Four of the captured suspects sustained leg injuries during the altercation and have been hospitalized, an officer disclosed. The injured individuals were identified as Sharukh, Abhishek Jatav, Nadeem, and Shivansh, all aged 25.

Following the arrests, the suspects admitted to robbing a ghee and oil trader and mistakenly thought they stole a large sum. A police search is ongoing for the escapee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025