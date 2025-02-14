Treasury Department Initiates Audit on Payment System Security Controls

The Treasury Department's inspector general announced the initiation of an audit targeting the security controls of the U.S. government's payment system. This decision follows Democratic senators expressing apprehension about the access allowed to President Donald Trump's aide, Elon Musk, and his DOGE team.

A letter from Loren J. Sciurba, Treasury's deputy inspector general, acquired by the Associated Press, confirmed that the audit will scrutinize the payment system transactions conducted over the past two years.

The investigation comes amid growing concerns over the accountability measures in place for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team.

