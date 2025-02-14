Left Menu

Treasury Department Initiates Audit on Payment System Security Controls

The Treasury Department's inspector general has begun auditing security controls of the U.S. government's payment system following concerns raised by Democratic senators over access granted to Elon Musk and his staff. The audit will review transactions from the past two years and address accountability issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Treasury Department's inspector general announced the initiation of an audit targeting the security controls of the U.S. government's payment system. This decision follows Democratic senators expressing apprehension about the access allowed to President Donald Trump's aide, Elon Musk, and his DOGE team.

A letter from Loren J. Sciurba, Treasury's deputy inspector general, acquired by the Associated Press, confirmed that the audit will scrutinize the payment system transactions conducted over the past two years.

The investigation comes amid growing concerns over the accountability measures in place for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

