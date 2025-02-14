Treasury Department Initiates Audit on Payment System Security Controls
The Treasury Department's inspector general has begun auditing security controls of the U.S. government's payment system following concerns raised by Democratic senators over access granted to Elon Musk and his staff. The audit will review transactions from the past two years and address accountability issues.
- Country:
- United States
The Treasury Department's inspector general announced the initiation of an audit targeting the security controls of the U.S. government's payment system. This decision follows Democratic senators expressing apprehension about the access allowed to President Donald Trump's aide, Elon Musk, and his DOGE team.
A letter from Loren J. Sciurba, Treasury's deputy inspector general, acquired by the Associated Press, confirmed that the audit will scrutinize the payment system transactions conducted over the past two years.
The investigation comes amid growing concerns over the accountability measures in place for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Musk's team given access to U.S. government payment system, New York Times says
The Influence of Emil Bove in Donald Trump's Justice Department Overhaul
A dozen states say they will file lawsuit challenging DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data, reports AP.
PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Donald Trump Jr. Faces Allegations Over Illegal Duck Hunt in Italy