Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Challenges House Arrest and Mosque Lockdown

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticizes his recurrent house arrests and the closure of Jama Masjid on Fridays, asserting it's an infringement of personal freedom and hurts Kashmiri sentiments. Farooq questions the necessity of heavy security measures and advocates for peaceful dialogue to resolve issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:21 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Challenges House Arrest and Mosque Lockdown
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing practice of placing him under house arrest every Friday. He claims that this repeated action violates his personal freedom and that closing the Jama Masjid affects the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

The government justifies these measures in the name of law and order, but Farooq finds this reasoning 'ridiculous,' especially when the government boasts of normalcy in the region. Despite heavy security, Farooq questions why he's not allowed to visit the Jama Masjid, particularly during significant events such as Shab-e-Baraat.

Describing the situation as painful, Farooq urges the authorities to respect personal liberties and cease locking down the religious and spiritual center, Jama Masjid. He remains committed to advocating for peaceful resolutions through dialogue with the hope of change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

