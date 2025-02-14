Turkey's Diplomatic Dialogue: Fidan and Rubio's Meeting in Munich

In Munich, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to address critical geopolitical issues. Their discussion encompassed the ongoing conflicts in Syria, the situation in Gaza, and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Fidan emphasized Turkey's perspective on Middle Eastern measures against Islamic State and advocated for making the Gaza ceasefire permanent. This reflects Turkey's vested interest in regional stability.

The diplomats delved into peace prospects between Ukraine and Russia, aiming to explore potential pathways to end this prolonged conflict. This meeting highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts to address complex international relations issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)