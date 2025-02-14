Crisis in Zamzam: Sudan's Displacement Camp Under Siege

In Sudan's Darfur region, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched a series of devastating attacks on the famine-stricken Zamzam displacement camp. Residents and medics report that the paramilitary group is tightening its grip on the stronghold while losing ground to the army in the capital, Khartoum.

The violent conflict between RSF and Sudan's army is threatening to fracture the nation, having already driven half the population into hunger and displaced more than one-fifth. According to sources within the camp, the RSF has staged numerous attacks in an attempt to solidify control, with seven confirmed deaths and allegations of dozens more.

Medical services within Zamzam are heavily restricted, and escape routes have been blocked. A rising number of displaced individuals are seeking refuge in the camp, further straining resources. Humanitarian efforts, including those by MSF, are severely hindered, complicating the situation for thousands of malnourished children.

