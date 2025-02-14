Daring Daylight Heist: Biker Robs Kerala Bank
A man armed with a knife robbed a bank in Chalakudy, Kerala, stealing Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight. Despite his use of Hindi, police suspect he might be a local. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case, and CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the suspect.
In a daring daylight heist near Chalakudy, central Kerala, a man armed with a knife robbed a local bank of approximately Rs 15 lakh on Friday, leaving the police on high alert. The suspect, reportedly speaking Hindi, managed to escape with the cash, despite security cameras capturing the incident.
According to a senior police officer, while the man's use of Hindi initially raised suspicions about his identity, it is possible he could be a local, using the language to mislead authorities. The police have set up a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the case and focus on apprehending the suspect.
The Chalakudy police were alerted by the Emergency Response Support System, prompting an immediate dispatch of a team to the scene. CCTV footage shows the robber arriving on a scooter, donning a helmet, jacket, and gloves, before executing the heist. Efforts to identify the suspect continue.
