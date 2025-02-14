Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather to Chart Next Generation Administrative Reforms

The IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025, held in collaboration with IIAS, focused on next-gen administrative reforms for empowering marginalized communities. With over 750 global delegates, discussions emphasized equitable governance and digital innovation. The event marked a historic milestone for IIAS and reinforced India's commitment to inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST
Global Leaders Gather to Chart Next Generation Administrative Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international conference centered on pioneering administrative reforms successfully concluded on Friday, confirming India's strengthened ties with the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS). This collaboration emphasized knowledge exchange on transformative governance, aiming to empower marginalized communities and improve last-mile service delivery.

Spanning five days, the IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025 drew over 750 delegates from 58 countries, engaging policy makers, academics, and practitioners in innovative discussions. The event, themed 'Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile,' featured extensive breakout and plenary sessions with global participation.

Emphasizing the themes of equitable governance and technology-driven solutions, the conference showcased India's advancements in digital governance platforms. V Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG, highlighted India's dedication to multilateral cooperation, marking a historic milestone in IIAS's 100-year legacy. Delegates praised India's hospitality and efforts toward inclusive governance, concluding with a commitment to creating collaborative frameworks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025