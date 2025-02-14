Global Leaders Gather to Chart Next Generation Administrative Reforms

An international conference centered on pioneering administrative reforms successfully concluded on Friday, confirming India's strengthened ties with the International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS). This collaboration emphasized knowledge exchange on transformative governance, aiming to empower marginalized communities and improve last-mile service delivery.

Spanning five days, the IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025 drew over 750 delegates from 58 countries, engaging policy makers, academics, and practitioners in innovative discussions. The event, themed 'Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile,' featured extensive breakout and plenary sessions with global participation.

Emphasizing the themes of equitable governance and technology-driven solutions, the conference showcased India's advancements in digital governance platforms. V Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG, highlighted India's dedication to multilateral cooperation, marking a historic milestone in IIAS's 100-year legacy. Delegates praised India's hospitality and efforts toward inclusive governance, concluding with a commitment to creating collaborative frameworks globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)