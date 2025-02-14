Lok Sabha Forms Select Committee to Review Income-Tax Bill 2025

A new select committee has been formed by the Lok Sabha to review the proposed Income-Tax Bill, 2025. The committee, chaired by BJP's Baijayant Jay Panda, consists of 31 members, with a significant presence from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties.

The committee is balanced between 17 MPs from the NDA and 13 from the opposition, ensuring diverse representation. Among opposition members, leaders like Deepender Singh Hooda and Mahua Moitra bring significant political weight.

The panel aims to submit its comprehensive report by the start of the Monsoon session in July, following directives from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a detailed review. The Bill proposes simplifying tax terminology, including replacing complex terms with user-friendly language.

(With inputs from agencies.)