A United States citizen has been taken into custody in Russia following the discovery of cannabis-infused marmalade in his luggage, according to Russian media reports on Friday. This arrest comes just days after a high-profile prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.

The individual, named as 28-year-old K. Byers, was reportedly intercepted by Russian customs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after arriving from Istanbul. Facing charges of attempting to smuggle a significant amount of drugs, Byers could receive a sentence of up to seven years in prison, as cited by the Russian Federal Customs Service.

The arrest follows a diplomatic exchange in which Russia returned Alexander Vinnik to Moscow, while American educator Marc Fogel was released. This exchange highlights ongoing diplomatic engagements as geopolitical tensions continue to unravel in the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)