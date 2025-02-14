Left Menu

US Citizen Detained in Russia Amid Cannabis Controversy

A US citizen was detained in Russia after being accused of smuggling cannabis-laced marmalade. This incident occurred shortly after a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. The American, identified as K. Byers, could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:56 IST
A United States citizen has been taken into custody in Russia following the discovery of cannabis-infused marmalade in his luggage, according to Russian media reports on Friday. This arrest comes just days after a high-profile prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington.

The individual, named as 28-year-old K. Byers, was reportedly intercepted by Russian customs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport after arriving from Istanbul. Facing charges of attempting to smuggle a significant amount of drugs, Byers could receive a sentence of up to seven years in prison, as cited by the Russian Federal Customs Service.

The arrest follows a diplomatic exchange in which Russia returned Alexander Vinnik to Moscow, while American educator Marc Fogel was released. This exchange highlights ongoing diplomatic engagements as geopolitical tensions continue to unravel in the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

