Left Menu

UN Peacekeeper Wounded in Beirut Incident

A UN peacekeeper was injured when Hezbollah supporters set fire to a UN vehicle near Beirut airport, according to a Lebanese security source. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has not yet commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:12 IST
UN Peacekeeper Wounded in Beirut Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A United Nations peacekeeper was injured on Friday in a volatile incident near Beirut airport. Supporters of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reportedly set fire to a UN car amid rising tensions in the region.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of Beirut's international airport. A Lebanese security source confirmed the event, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by UN forces operating in the politically sensitive area.

As of now, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has not issued a statement regarding the attack. The incident reflects the intricate geopolitical dynamics that continue to simmer in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025