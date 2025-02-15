UN Peacekeeper Wounded in Beirut Incident

A United Nations peacekeeper was injured on Friday in a volatile incident near Beirut airport. Supporters of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reportedly set fire to a UN car amid rising tensions in the region.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of Beirut's international airport. A Lebanese security source confirmed the event, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by UN forces operating in the politically sensitive area.

As of now, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has not issued a statement regarding the attack. The incident reflects the intricate geopolitical dynamics that continue to simmer in Lebanon.

