UN Peacekeeper Wounded in Beirut Incident
A UN peacekeeper was injured when Hezbollah supporters set fire to a UN vehicle near Beirut airport, according to a Lebanese security source. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has not yet commented on the incident.
- Country:
- Lebanon
A United Nations peacekeeper was injured on Friday in a volatile incident near Beirut airport. Supporters of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reportedly set fire to a UN car amid rising tensions in the region.
The attack occurred in the vicinity of Beirut's international airport. A Lebanese security source confirmed the event, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by UN forces operating in the politically sensitive area.
As of now, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has not issued a statement regarding the attack. The incident reflects the intricate geopolitical dynamics that continue to simmer in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- peacekeeper
- Hezbollah
- Beirut
- fire
- United Nations
- airport
- Tensions
- Middle East
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Collision Catastrophe: Tragedy Strikes at Washington Airport
Midair Collision Sparks Debate: Rethinking Military Training Flights Near Major Airports
Deadly Collision at Washington Airport: Seeking Answers
Star-Studded Concerts Light Up LA for FireAid
Inferno Averted: Air Busan Blaze Sparks Airport Chaos