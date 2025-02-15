Manhattan Man Accused of Gruesome Murder and Attempted Ocean Body Disposal

In a harrowing case, a Manhattan resident, Christian Millet, stands accused of the gruesome murder of his elderly roommate, Edwin Echevarria, coupled with an attempted ocean disposal of the body, as prosecutors disclosed. The violent stabbing incident, which shocked the community, was followed by an alarming attempt to dismember the body for disposal.

The 23-year-old Millet faced arraignment on Thursday, with charges of murder being enforced without the possibility of bail. Investigations revealed that the case began unfolding on February 5, when the NYPD harbor boat unit discovered body parts in a duffel bag floating in the East River.

The remains were eventually identified as Echevarria, 65, and Millet allegedly confessed to the murder, citing an 'insane urge to kill.' Evidence, including blood-soaked paper towels and a screwdriver believed to be the weapon, was found in the apartment, according to court documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)