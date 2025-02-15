Military's Open Invitation: Vaccine Holdouts Welcome Back

The Defense Department has issued a directive to contact former military members who departed due to refusal to take the COVID vaccine, offering them an opportunity to reenlist. This move reflects an executive order by President Donald Trump that impacts over 8,200 troops who exited the forces.

Discharged service members can now return, keeping their previous rank and regaining benefits and back pay. However, to be eligible for reenlistment, they must fulfill fitness, medical, and conduct standards. The directive empowers high-ranking officials to waive certain requirements, aiming for maximum eligibility.

Despite these efforts, less than 120 troops have reenlisted under the previous communication in 2023. The current initiative will conclude a year from its February launch, with rigorous procedures to ensure only qualified candidates return to duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)