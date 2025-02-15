Human Trafficking Alert: NAPA Demands Immediate Action

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has raised an alarm over the escalating issue of human trafficking, calling on the government to intervene promptly to prevent youths from taking perilous paths to other countries.

Allegations emerged after several Indians, recently deported from the US, claimed they were transported to American borders via risky 'dunki' routes without prior knowledge, by deceitful travel agents who charged exorbitant fees.

Satnam Singh Chahal, NAPA's Executive Director, criticized the government's inaction despite numerous warnings and tragic episodes. He urged immediate enforcement, increased awareness, and collaboration with international bodies to resolve this growing crisis.

