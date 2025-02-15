Left Menu

Human Trafficking Alert: NAPA Demands Immediate Action

The North American Punjabi Association urges the government to take swift action against human trafficking. Concerns rise following the deportation of Indians who were misled into illegal US entry by travel agents. Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal calls for enhanced enforcement and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:34 IST
human trafficking Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has raised an alarm over the escalating issue of human trafficking, calling on the government to intervene promptly to prevent youths from taking perilous paths to other countries.

Allegations emerged after several Indians, recently deported from the US, claimed they were transported to American borders via risky 'dunki' routes without prior knowledge, by deceitful travel agents who charged exorbitant fees.

Satnam Singh Chahal, NAPA's Executive Director, criticized the government's inaction despite numerous warnings and tragic episodes. He urged immediate enforcement, increased awareness, and collaboration with international bodies to resolve this growing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

