Urgent Search for Missing Children in Thane
Two children went missing in rapid succession from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch an operation to find them. A 5-year-old girl disappeared in the morning and a 2-year-old boy went missing in the afternoon. Separate FIRs have been filed as efforts intensify to locate them.
Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have intensified their search for two missing children who vanished from the same locality within hours of each other. The first incident occurred in the morning when a 5-year-old girl disappeared from near her home in Gayatri Nagar.
Despite exhaustive searches by her family, she was not found, prompting them to lodge a complaint at Shanti Nagar police station. In an unsettling repeat of events, a 2-year-old boy went missing from a nearby building close to the Vitthal temple later in the day.
The authorities have registered separate FIRs and are actively working to locate the young children. The district is on high alert as search operations continue in full swing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
