Left Menu

Urgent Search for Missing Children in Thane

Two children went missing in rapid succession from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch an operation to find them. A 5-year-old girl disappeared in the morning and a 2-year-old boy went missing in the afternoon. Separate FIRs have been filed as efforts intensify to locate them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:00 IST
Urgent Search for Missing Children in Thane
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have intensified their search for two missing children who vanished from the same locality within hours of each other. The first incident occurred in the morning when a 5-year-old girl disappeared from near her home in Gayatri Nagar.

Despite exhaustive searches by her family, she was not found, prompting them to lodge a complaint at Shanti Nagar police station. In an unsettling repeat of events, a 2-year-old boy went missing from a nearby building close to the Vitthal temple later in the day.

The authorities have registered separate FIRs and are actively working to locate the young children. The district is on high alert as search operations continue in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025