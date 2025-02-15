Left Menu

UNIFIL Convoy Attack Sparks International Outcry for Justice

A convoy carrying UNIFIL peacekeepers to Beirut was violently attacked, injuring the deputy force commander. The UN and various governments have demanded a thorough investigation. Lebanese authorities, led by President Aoun, condemned the attack, with security forces detaining over 25 suspects. France and the U.S. also condemned the assault, emphasizing accountability.

The United Nations has reported a violent attack on a UNIFIL convoy heading to Beirut airport, resulting in injury to the outgoing deputy force commander. This incident has prompted calls for a comprehensive investigation by Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar condemned the attack. Aoun assured that security forces would not allow attempts to destabilize Lebanon, while the Interior Ministry initiated efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible. Over 25 individuals have been detained for questioning.

International condemnation followed, with France urging Lebanon's judicial system to fully investigate the incident and the United States attributing the attack to Hezbollah supporters. The global community insists on accountability and protection for peacekeepers operating in Lebanon.

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

