Alert Assistant Saves Union Minister from Phone Scam

In a remarkable display of vigilance, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale narrowly escaped a phone scam designed to extort money under false pretenses. The incident unfolded while Athawale was visiting Bihar when he received a troubling call.

The caller alleged that a vehicle transporting students from a school in Shirdi had met with an accident in Gondia, injuring several children and desperately needing funds for their treatment, supposedly at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. However, the discrepancies in the caller's story, such as the location of the accident shifting to Bhandara, aroused suspicion.

Thanks to the astuteness of Athawale's assistant, Sachin Bhati, who conducted quick checks and advised against transferring money, the scam unraveled. Athawale, addressing reporters in Shirdi, committed to forwarding the caller's number to the home department for further investigation.

