Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Hostages and Prisoners Exchanged

Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 369 Palestinian detainees as mediators worked to sustain the fragile ceasefire. The exchange marked a pivotal step towards peace negotiations, although tensions remain high over President Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza, which faces widespread rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal development, Hamas freed three Israeli hostages as Israel reciprocated by releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday. This exchange, facilitated by mediators, comes as the fragile ceasefire faces potential collapse.

The exchange took place in Khan Younis, with live footage showing Israeli hostages accompanied by Palestinian militants armed with automatic rifles before they were returned to Israel. Buses transporting Palestinian detainees departed from Israel's Ofer jail and arrived in the West Bank to cheering crowds.

The ceasefire's next phase aims to negotiate the return of the remaining hostages among the 251 seized in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and to solidify plans for an Israeli withdrawal and Gaza's reconstruction, despite contrasting U.S. proposals for the enclave's future.

