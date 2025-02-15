Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Hostages and Prisoners Exchanged
Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 369 Palestinian detainees as mediators worked to sustain the fragile ceasefire. The exchange marked a pivotal step towards peace negotiations, although tensions remain high over President Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza, which faces widespread rejection.
In a pivotal development, Hamas freed three Israeli hostages as Israel reciprocated by releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday. This exchange, facilitated by mediators, comes as the fragile ceasefire faces potential collapse.
The exchange took place in Khan Younis, with live footage showing Israeli hostages accompanied by Palestinian militants armed with automatic rifles before they were returned to Israel. Buses transporting Palestinian detainees departed from Israel's Ofer jail and arrived in the West Bank to cheering crowds.
The ceasefire's next phase aims to negotiate the return of the remaining hostages among the 251 seized in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and to solidify plans for an Israeli withdrawal and Gaza's reconstruction, despite contrasting U.S. proposals for the enclave's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hamas Prepares for Hostage and Prisoner Exchange Amid Gaza Truce
Hostage Exchange Milestone: Hamas and Israel Move Forward in Truce
Red Cross vehicles arrive at a location in southern Gaza where Hamas is set to free hostages in ceasefire deal, reports AP.
Historic Exchange: Palestinians Released Amid Ceasefire
Hamas-Israel Hostage Exchange: A Step Toward Gaza Truce