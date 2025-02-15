Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Hostages and Prisoners Exchanged

In a pivotal development, Hamas freed three Israeli hostages as Israel reciprocated by releasing 369 Palestinian prisoners and detainees on Saturday. This exchange, facilitated by mediators, comes as the fragile ceasefire faces potential collapse.

The exchange took place in Khan Younis, with live footage showing Israeli hostages accompanied by Palestinian militants armed with automatic rifles before they were returned to Israel. Buses transporting Palestinian detainees departed from Israel's Ofer jail and arrived in the West Bank to cheering crowds.

The ceasefire's next phase aims to negotiate the return of the remaining hostages among the 251 seized in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and to solidify plans for an Israeli withdrawal and Gaza's reconstruction, despite contrasting U.S. proposals for the enclave's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)