Local Court Sends Rapist to Prison for 20 Years

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a local court for the rape of a minor, a decision announced by the authorities on Saturday. The Additional District Judge (POCSO), Rakesh Kumar, also fined the convict Rs 30,000.

The prosecution revealed the episode occurred in October 2023 when the accused, Shivkumar alias Rahul, lured the young girl, who lived nearby, for a supposed walk and took her elsewhere. Following the incident, he was swiftly apprehended.

The court's ruling on Friday found Rahul guilty of the heinous crime, sentencing him to two decades behind bars. Additionally, 75% of the imposed fine is to be awarded to the victim, according to the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)