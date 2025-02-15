Local Court Sends Rapist to Prison for 20 Years
A local court sentenced Shivkumar alias Rahul to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Seventy-five percent of the fine will be given to the victim. The incident occurred in October 2023. The perpetrator was arrested soon after.
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a local court for the rape of a minor, a decision announced by the authorities on Saturday. The Additional District Judge (POCSO), Rakesh Kumar, also fined the convict Rs 30,000.
The prosecution revealed the episode occurred in October 2023 when the accused, Shivkumar alias Rahul, lured the young girl, who lived nearby, for a supposed walk and took her elsewhere. Following the incident, he was swiftly apprehended.
The court's ruling on Friday found Rahul guilty of the heinous crime, sentencing him to two decades behind bars. Additionally, 75% of the imposed fine is to be awarded to the victim, according to the prosecution.
