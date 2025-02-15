Left Menu

Soybean Heist: Alleged Thieves Nabbed in Latur

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing 100 quintals of soybean in Latur. The soybean, valued at Rs 4.39 lakh, was stolen from a warehouse on February 11. All 220 bags have been recovered, and the accused are in custody as investigations proceed.

Updated: 15-02-2025 20:06 IST

In a significant breakthrough, Latur's law enforcement officials have arrested four individuals accused of undertaking a large-scale soybean theft. The incident, which took place on February 11, involved the alleged theft of 100 quintals of soybean, valued at Rs 4.39 lakh, from a warehouse located in the MIDC area under Ausa police jurisdiction.

The police have successfully recovered all 220 bags of the stolen soybean. The individuals apprehended include Abhishek Suhas Yadav (21), Abhay Avdhoot Bhole (22), Manoj Raju Khatal (22), and Hanumant Bhairavnath Munde (39). The prompt action by the authorities has thwarted the loss and brought the culprits to justice.

As the investigation continues, authorities are delving deeper to ascertain the involvement of other associates or factors that may have facilitated the heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

