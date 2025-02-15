Tamil Nadu Secures Jayalalithaa's Seized Assets: A Landmark Move
The Tamil Nadu government has taken control of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's seized assets following a court order. Gold, silver, and land documents were handed over, marking a pivotal moment in the disproportionate assets case. The assets include valuable jewellery and a gold crown, highlighting Jayalalithaa’s immense wealth.
The Tamil Nadu government has officially taken control of the assets seized from the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a momentous development in the longstanding disproportionate assets case.
The handover occurred on Friday, one day after a Bengaluru court instructed the transfer of the assets, which were previously held by Karnataka authorities. These include an impressive collection of 27 kg and 558 grams of gold jewellery, 1,116 kg of silver, and documents pertaining to 1,526 acres of land, securely kept in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha treasury.
The proceedings captured rare insights into Jayalalithaa's amassed wealth, showcasing an opulent golden crown, intricately crafted jewellery pieces, and a sword with exquisite engravings. Petitioner Narasimha Murthy informed PTI that only jewellery and documents have been handed over, while 27 additional articles remain in the custody of Jayalalithaa's secretary since 1996.
