E-Commerce Order Leads to Arrest in 2019 Murder Case

A murder suspect from Nalasopara, wanted since 2019, was apprehended in Karnataka thanks to a trail left by an e-commerce order. The suspect, involved in a deadly bar fight, had been on the run after the brutal murder was reported.

Police had earlier detained four of the five accused, but Babu alias Rakshit Vasudev Pujari remained elusive. The breakthrough came when Crime Unit II, led by senior inspector Samir Ahirrao, tracked down his family in Karnataka and linked them to a contact in Chikmagalur.

Pujari's association with a mobile number connected to his father's bank account and a recent e-commerce purchase helped police locate him. Arrested on February 13, Pujari is now in custody, with further proceedings underway at Tulinj police station.

